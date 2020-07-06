1/1
Tyler Maurice Vaughan
Tyler Maurice Vaughan

Windsor - Tyler Maurice Vaughan, 21 of Windsor passed away at home unexpectedly due to natural causes on Wednesday July 1, 2020.

Tyler was predeceased by his grandmother, Donna Leahy, his uncle, Barney Leahy and many great grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Casey Vaughan and Jeff Waterman of Windsor; his father Joseph M. (Jamie) Vaughan of Apalachin; along with his grandparents, Bud (Linda) Vaughan and grandfather, Richard Leahy. His is also survived by his sister, Katie Vaughan; his brothers, Justin Vaughan and Logan Vaughan; his stepsister, Brianna Stoughton and, his stepbrother, Casey Stoughton. His extended family includes his aunts, Heather and Michelle; his nephew, Greysen; his cousins, J.J. and Colton; his great aunts, Joyce and Sharon. He is also survived by many special friends, Zack, Mike, and Bryan and mentor, Jimmy.

Tyler was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 2018. He worked as a Subaru service technician at Matthews Import Store.

Tyler had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, skeet shooting and dirt track racing. He had a love of nature and a heart for loving every dog. He also had a passion for a home cooked meal and a good pie. Tyler had a fondness for cooking Sunday breakfast, taking naps and relaxing by a fire.

A celebration of Tyler's life will be held for all friends and family Thursday, July 9th from 4-8pm at the Binghamton Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, 224 Henry Street, Binghamton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tyler's memory to the Spaulding Foundation, Inc., 1074 Sulpher Springs Road, Owego, NY 13827, which helps local injured race car drivers.

Kindly share your reflections of Tyler on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 6, 2020
I lived next door to Tyler and his family for year's. I can remember shooting, hunting and fishing with him. I watched him become a great young man.
Mike Davis
Friend
July 6, 2020
Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I am truly blessed to have known Tyler. Ill always remember his smile!
Shannon Davis
Friend
