Tyrone (Ty) Lanzo
Endicott - Tyrone (Ty) Lanzo, 67 of Endicott, NY went to be with the Lord on 12/1/2020 after a courageous battle with Covid. Tyrone was preceded in death by his beloved son, Joshua Lanzo in 2008 and his parents Guady and Maria Lanzo. Tyrone is survived by his wife, Patricia Lanzo and children Jason Lanzo (Stacy), Jeremy Lanzo (Michelle), Jordan Lanzo, Zachary Thibodeau and Ryan Thibodeau. Also his brothers, Jose Orlando Lanzo (Adelina), Dagoberto Lanzo (Juanita), and his adoring sister Rochelle Lostumbo (Joseph). Grandchildren Sterling, Julian, Elianna, Anna, Adelina, Jason, Brayden, and Alannah who brought joy to his life. In-laws, Mary jo Roberts (Greg), Peg Gaska (Rick) and Bob Gross (Amy). Also several nieces and nephews, especially his nephew Joey Lostumbo whom he shared a love of jelly donuts. Tyrone was born in the Bronx, NY and grew up in Jersey City. Ty was employed by the US Postal service where he took early retirement and moved to the rural area of Pennsylvania with his former wife Nancy Lanzo to provide a better life for his family. Tyrone was a member of the Rotary Club and held banking positions over the years until his retirement in 2018 from Visions FCU, Endwell, NY where he made some wonderful friendships. Ty lived a life of appreciation each day for all the people in his life. Tyrone found a new love with his wife, Patricia whom he met on Match.com
and lived a fairy tale of love for the past 14 years. Ty and Patti enjoyed short trips to Flemington, New Jersey and Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania as well as trips to Puerto Rico where he loved the beach and spent time with loved ones, but they mostly enjoyed just being together at home. He loved movies, especially the scary ones, Invicta watches and Tequila. Ty loved music and playing the guitar or reading a good book. During retirement he took up bowling again, playing chess and a new hobby of black and white photography. Ty was a quiet guy, who brought a strong and stable presence to his loved ones, he provided great advice as well as helping you determine if it was a need or a want. Ty's strength will live on for many years in the lives of those he loved. Keep it Simple. Due to the recent restrictions no services will be done until the Spring of 2021 with Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main St, Binghamton, NY 13905 www.parsonsfuneral.com
where a Catholic Mass and Services to honor and celebrate Tyrone's life. Memorial donations can be made in Tyrone's name to the Lourdes Foundation, 169 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, New York 13905. Please visit ParsonsFuneral.Com
