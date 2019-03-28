|
Tyrone Richard Scott
Lisle - Tyrone Richard Scott, born June 19, 1985 went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 33. He was predeceased by his baby brother, Harold M. LaBarron, Jr., grandmother, Anita F. Duconger, step grandfather, Carlos M. Duconger, grandfather, Donald G. Button, Sr., great grandparents, James and Juanita Scott. He is survived by his parents, Harold and Marina LaBarron, sister, Nancy Scott, brother Anthony Scott, nephew, Jaynan Hawkins, stepsister, April Millard, stepbrother, Joseph LaBarron, aunts, Linda Scott Schultz, Rena Scott, and several aunts, uncles and friends.
