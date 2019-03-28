Services
Tyrone Richard Scott

Lisle - Tyrone Richard Scott, born June 19, 1985 went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019 at the age of 33. He was predeceased by his baby brother, Harold M. LaBarron, Jr., grandmother, Anita F. Duconger, step grandfather, Carlos M. Duconger, grandfather, Donald G. Button, Sr., great grandparents, James and Juanita Scott. He is survived by his parents, Harold and Marina LaBarron, sister, Nancy Scott, brother Anthony Scott, nephew, Jaynan Hawkins, stepsister, April Millard, stepbrother, Joseph LaBarron, aunts, Linda Scott Schultz, Rena Scott, and several aunts, uncles and friends. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019
