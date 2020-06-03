V. Carolyn Cady (Lyn) Cady
Binghamton - Lyn Cady, 91, passed away into Glory on May 31, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Gail (& Bob), grandchildren Luke, Lydia, & Phoebe, and great-grandchildren Braeden & Ian. Lyn embodied elegance, grace, and kindness. She was a devoted wife and meticulous homemaker. Her artistic flair was found in her home and shared with many friends and family. In her final years on earth, Lyn received EXCELLENT care from her precious girls: Brenna, Brittany, Elizabeth, Elsie, Keilah, Kylie, Mariah, Morgan, Sarah, Sommer, and Sydney. A funeral will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11am at Chenango Valley Cemetery located at 120 Nowlan Road, Binghamton, NY 13901. Please wear a mask, bring a lawn chair, and stay 6 feet apart. Please Visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Chenango Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
