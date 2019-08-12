|
Val Sarnoski
Binghamton - Val Sarnoski of Binghamton, formally of Vestal and Carbondale, PA, died on 8/10/19. He was predeceased by his wife, Rose Fendrock in 1994 and by his parents John and Josephine Sarnoski and daughter Suzanne Bilow. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Sandra Sarnoski-Roberts and son in-laws Dr. Thomas Roberts and Wayne Bilow, his grandchildren whom he adored Nicole Pair (Steven Pair) and Michelle Roberts (Edward Carroll). He is also survived by his long time companion Carol Kvaltine. Predeceased by siblings Joseph, recipient of Medal of Honor, Walter, Charles, Ted, Nellie Dukarich, Helen Constantino, Sally Strekel, Martha Nelson, Victoria Gerana, Agnes Rembisz, Regina Arthur. Surviving Matilda Spodnewski, Francis and brother in law David Arthur. After graduation, he was drafted in 1945 into the US Army (infantry) and stationed in Germany. As the war was winding down he worked in personnel as a staff sergeant. He reenlisted to work at Governor's Island in New York for court duty. In 1947 he left the service and started working for General Electric in Schenectady, NY. He then had the opportunity to work for GE in Johnson City, NY in the Metrology lab. Besides his regular job he was the QC safety officer and he taught CPR at GE for 25 years. He was also able to attend the police academy and became a Vestal Policeman. Since he was still working at GE, his police work was evenings and weekends. He became a supervisor at GE and after 42 years he retired. He was an active member of the Chester J. Jaskiewicz American legion post 1305. He got great pleasure working with the legion and became Chaplain, Historian and Adjutant. Val was an usher at Our Lady of Sorrows church for more than 50 years, member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Veterans of foreign wars.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11:30 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main Street, Vestal. Burial will be in Vestal Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Wednesday from 10:30 am until Mass time at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to K9s for Warriors in Val's name (mail to PO Box 865431, Orlando, FL 32886-5431) or a .
