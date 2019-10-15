|
Vanie Richard
Binghamton - Vanie Verne Junius Richard of Binghamton, age 45 went to be with the Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019.She is survived by her father Verneus Junius; her mother Adelrose Diuedonne; her husband, Harold B Richard of Binghamton; her four children Sthopirha Richard, Habed-Nego Richard, Jayden Richard and Jayda Richard; her siblings: Larose Dieudonne, Vernide Junius, Charitable Junius, Ludia Junius, Rogelie Cherenfant, Wilbens Junius, whitney Junius. Her aunts and uncles Ornelus Dieudonne, Polma Dieudonne, Adelia, Alix. Her nieces and nephews: John-Billy Vincent, Robert Vincent, Angelo Cherenfant, Marie Lucie, Isaac, Abigail, Priscilla, Stephen, Gabriella, Ralph, Kevin, Erna, Cedeline, Gary, Roseberlande, Richie, Wilni, Nathan. Her cousins: Anide, Charitable, Maggie, Julie, Alex, Aline, Loramise, Alicia, Jacques, Fostin, Netli, Liline, Nicole, Julien, Mercelia, Celeni, Corly, Victor, Cledanor, Felix, Willie. Her Cousins: Johncia, Polna, Ogelie, Marilime, Rony, Makenol, Wilmane, Evenel, Wadson, Choumica, Filine, Filize, Josue, Evena, Johnson, Remide, Jasmin, Roselene, Ornelus, Fonise, Christianne, Elicia, Soline, Michelange, John, Edrice, Vilaire, Delima. Friends and family: Pierrot, Boulotte, Dr. Claire Mirat, Urbin, Eleanor, Erica, Priscilla, Jennifer, Rebecca, Loren, Lorensky, Medina, Lentz, Marie Lourdes, Eglise Jerusalem, and several other special friends. Vanie was an active member of Eglise Evangelique de Canaan of Binghamton under the leadership of Pastor Fenel and his wife Yolda Getin. She loved to shop, sing and her greatest joy was to feed family and friends.
The family will accept visitation on Friday, October 18,2019 from 6 until 8 pm at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home 326 Prospect Street Binghamton, NY 13905. A Funeral Service will be held at Eglise Evangelique de Canaan located at 457 State Street Binghamton, NY 13901: viewing from 8:30am-9 and homegoing celebration will start at 9:00am. Vanie will be laid to rest at Spring Forest Cemetery at 11:15am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019