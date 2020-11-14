Varina E. Livengood Henson
Newark Valley, NY - Varina E. Livengood Henson of Newark Valley, NY, passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 peacefully at home in the care of her loving daughters. She was predeceased by her husband Glenn "Ike" Henson, who she married in 1946; also, her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Carl Santillo; her brother and sister-in-law Jacob and Marguerite Livengood; her sister, Helen Livengood; and her son-in-law Jeff Christman.
Varina is survived by her daughters Susan Henson and April and George Schwenebraten; her grandchildren, Chris and Rona Schwenebraten, Mandy and Byron Chapuis, Ben and Reilly Schwenebraten; her great grandchildren, Christina and Jaden Schwenebraten, Carter Chapuis, Avery Schwenebraten; her dear friend Zoya Petit, and many nieces and nephews.
Varina was born in Barton, NY on October 12, 1923, the daughter of Nicholas and Essie (Skiles) Livengood. She graduated from Owego Free Academy in 1939; Wilson Memorial School of Nursing in 1945, and SUNY Cortland in 1972. One of her proudest moments was the honor of being elected the President of her Wilson Memorial Nursing class from 1942-1945. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corp from 1944-1945. In her later years, she was School nurse at Newark Valley Elementary School from 1963-1973, served on the Town Board in Newark Valley and was a member of the Senior Citizens of Newark Valley, Berkshire and Richford.
Varina enjoyed reading from her book collection at home. She enjoyed the cats she raised to who she always gave unusual names; they gave her great comfort over the years. She also enjoyed talking politics and was a devoted Democratic Supporter.
