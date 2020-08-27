Vasil (Charlie) KomarOwego - Vasil (Charlie) Komar, 88 of Owego, NY, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Vasil and Anna Komar; his sister, Mary Komar; his brothers, John and George Komar. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean (Belokur) Komar; three children, Elizabeth (Betty) Korinek (Mark), Charles Komar (Jeanine Sherman-Komar), Andrew Komar (Alicia); three grandchildren, Zachary Korinek, Jacob Komar, Ana Komar; two brothers, Andrew Komar, Paul Komar (Terri); two sisters, Ann Barton, Delores Komar (Susan Wolford); his sister-in-law, Betty Rotunda; his Goddaughter, Ann Veruto; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War, he was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott and its choir, a member of the American Carpatho Russian Club, a retired employee of IBM, and a former member of the New York City Men's Cossack Choir. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and extraordinary handyman who will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM. The Rev. Nathaniel Choma will hold a Panachida Service Sunday 3:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church