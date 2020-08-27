1/1
Vasil (Charlie) Komar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vasil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vasil (Charlie) Komar

Owego - Vasil (Charlie) Komar, 88 of Owego, NY, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents, Vasil and Anna Komar; his sister, Mary Komar; his brothers, John and George Komar. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean (Belokur) Komar; three children, Elizabeth (Betty) Korinek (Mark), Charles Komar (Jeanine Sherman-Komar), Andrew Komar (Alicia); three grandchildren, Zachary Korinek, Jacob Komar, Ana Komar; two brothers, Andrew Komar, Paul Komar (Terri); two sisters, Ann Barton, Delores Komar (Susan Wolford); his sister-in-law, Betty Rotunda; his Goddaughter, Ann Veruto; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War, he was a member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott and its choir, a member of the American Carpatho Russian Club, a retired employee of IBM, and a former member of the New York City Men's Cossack Choir. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and extraordinary handyman who will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held Monday, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM. The Rev. Nathaniel Choma will hold a Panachida Service Sunday 3:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Prayer Service
03:30 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved