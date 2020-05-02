Vera M. Spadaro



Kirkwood - Vera M. Spadaro, 88 of Kirkwood, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John R. Spadaro in 2016. Vera is survived by her children, Deb & Tom Jenkinson of Austin, TX, and John B. & Mary Spadaro, grandchildren, Michael & Anna Jenkinson and John A. Jenkinson, great grandchildren, Miles and Yael Jenkinson, brother, Frank & Marsha Malinich of Myrtle Beach, N. C., also several nieces and nephews. Vera was a member of the First Christian church of Kirkwood and a loving and devoted family woman, she will be dearly missed. Private services will be held at this time and she will be reunited with her husband at the Riverhurst Cemetery at the convenience of her family. The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Linda Hagen, Michelle Scarsella, Brandy Evans and Annie Holleran for their compassionate attention to Vera.













