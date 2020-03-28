|
|
Vera Tatusko
Endicott - Vera Shiptenko Tatusko, 97, formerly of Endwell, was reunited with her husband of 68 years, Philip A. Tatusko, on March 23, 2020. She was born in Simpson, PA and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. She was predeceased by her parents Elias and Pauline Shiptenko; brothers Nick (Rita), and John (Leona) Shiptenko; sister Nadia Gottschall, as well as many brothers and sisters in law.
Vera is survived by her son Philip V (Joanne) Tatusko, and daughter Paula (Chuck) Norton who was at her side in her final days; her grandchildren Nicole (Andy) Ewing, Timothy (Hayley) Norton and Adam Tatusko; her great-grandchildren Liam & Sofie Ewing and Dylan & Carter Norton. She is also survived by her sister Lubov (Jim) Petrovsky and brother Paul (Ellen) Shiptenko, brother-in-law Robert Gottschall, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Vera cherished her family and was a constant presence at the activities and momentous occasions of her loved ones. She was the ultimate hostess for many holidays and celebrations, was an excellent cook and supreme halupki maker. Vera was an avid golfer who won several member-guest tournaments at area golf courses, and with her husband, Phil, played on numerous courses domestic and abroad. She loved to sew, mastering everything from swimsuits to winter coats, and was a mentor to several who wanted to improve their craft. Traveling with her husband was her most favorite and frequent activity. Whether it be crossing the United States and Canada in their motor home, heading for their best-loved destination, Disney World, or traveling to such foreign lands as Germany, France, Greece,& South Korea, they were often "on the road again".
Vera was a fighter, surviving breast cancer twice, a role model to many who had to face this disease, as well as battling Alzheimer's Disease for over 13 years. Although Alzheimer's systematically took our mother from us, in recent years my brother and I worked very hard to give her the best life possible with nearly daily visits and doing what we could to support her needs. "What the mind can't remember, the heart never forgets" and it is my hope that the frequent goodbye kisses on my cheek meant that in her heart her love for us remained.
Vera was a devout and long time member of Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Endicott. She greatly contributed to church bazaars, bake sales, and numerous other church functions. Memory Eternal, Mom.
We would wholeheartedly like to thank the entire staff at the Veteran's Home in Oxford, NY for the extraordinary care, compassion, and respect shown to our mother and our entire family. Also, thanks to The Hearth at Castle Gardens - Keepsake Village, and Dr. Lazarus Gehring at Endwell Family Physicians for their previous care. A personal thanks to my family for their help and support caring for my mother over the years, and to the many people who continued to send her cards and always kept her in their thoughts.
Because of the coronavirus only private funeral arrangements were allowed. We know many family members and friends would have been there if they could - remember our mother in your own special way today.
Please consider a donation in Vera's memory to the NYS Veteran's Home, Attention: Administration, 4207 State Hwy 220, Oxford, NY 13830 or to Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Cemetery Fund, 210 Hill Avenue Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020