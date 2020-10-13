Vergie E. Grover



It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Mother Vergie E. Grover on Oct 2, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1936 in Binghamton, ny.



Vergie had a big heart and always lent a hand to family and friends in need. She retired from Philadelphia sales in 1997, where she worked over 40 years. She spent her last couple of years at Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Vestal, NY. She loved her bingo, arts and crafts and her church on sundays. I want to thank the staff at sunrise terrace who took care of and loved her as much as she loved them. She is survived by her daughter Joy (bishop)Rita, her grandchildren Alex Charles rita, and Alyssa rita whom she adored. Her siblings Charles Bishop, Caroline Dimmick, John Pucek, Fran Pucek and her 5 other siblings who predecesed her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid services will be at a later date.









