1/1
Vergie E. Grover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vergie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vergie E. Grover

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Mother Vergie E. Grover on Oct 2, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1936 in Binghamton, ny.

Vergie had a big heart and always lent a hand to family and friends in need. She retired from Philadelphia sales in 1997, where she worked over 40 years. She spent her last couple of years at Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Vestal, NY. She loved her bingo, arts and crafts and her church on sundays. I want to thank the staff at sunrise terrace who took care of and loved her as much as she loved them. She is survived by her daughter Joy (bishop)Rita, her grandchildren Alex Charles rita, and Alyssa rita whom she adored. Her siblings Charles Bishop, Caroline Dimmick, John Pucek, Fran Pucek and her 5 other siblings who predecesed her. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid services will be at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved