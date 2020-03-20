|
Vernon E. Stuart of Binghamton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Vern was a loving companion, caring father and grandfather. He was spiritual, cultural, and he was an honest, community-oriented businessperson.
He was born in Hornell on April 17, 1936 and graduated from Canisteo Schools. His love of music and the arts began when he was young, and he started playing the violin at the age of eight. He wanted to be a music teacher and followed his dream by attending Ithaca College for two years, but he left and received his degree from Baptist Bible Seminary in 1961. Vern got his real estate license in 1963 while working for Singer-Link and I.B.M. Corporations. He became a full-time real estate broker and founded The Stuart Agency. Later, he joined "Pete" Perkins at Century 21, then REMAX, and for the rest of his real estate career he worked with Keller-Williams Real Estate Group.
Vern also was involved for many years with various local Rotary Clubs and distinguished himself by becoming a Paul Harris Fellow through the Rotary Foundation. He also belonged to a Binghamton Breakfast Business Club and enjoyed having his cream of wheat or oatmeal while others dined on omelets.
His love of the arts brought Judith McMahon again into his life when they met at a Russian Girl's Concert in 2011. They have cherished their companionship ever since then.
In addition to Judith, his caring companion, Vern is survived by his children; Patricia Stuart Webster and her husband, John, David Stuart, John Stuart and his wife Jennifer, and Rev. Jamey Stuart and his wife Bonita, as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Vern also leaves behind his younger brother, Rev. Paul Stuart and his wife Mary, and their daughter, Jesse and sons, Joel and Nathan.
Please consider contributing in Vern's memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 for their compassionate care given to Vern during his last days.
As Vern stated, "I couldn't ask for anything more. I have had a good life".
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020