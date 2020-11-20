1/2
Veronica La Rose
Veronica La Rose

Johnson City - Veronica La Rose, our beloved matriarch went to be with the Lord just short of her 104TH birthday, the morning of November 17TH. A member of St James, Johnson City, Veronica was a very devout Catholic, with a rock-solid faith and a strong love of the Blessed Mother. Veronica was known to most as Ronnie and as GG to her great grand children. She was a firecracker, known for her bright red hair and generous laughter. She loved her family and was so proud of them. Ronnie was a friend to all, she never met a stranger. She enjoyed a very long career at Long Island Lighting (LILCO). Ronnie was also proud of her work as a volunteer at the Red Cross, Broome County. She was renowned for her Bingo, Rummicube, crossword puzzles, and could sew almost anything until her hands tired out. Ronnie traveled far and wide including many bus trips, where she made many friends along the way often for life. Veronica loved New York City, visiting Broadway and shopping at Macys. She loved old movies, a variety of music, especially songs from the swing era sung by Old Blue Eyes, who she met as a coat check girl in the 30s. Ronnie will be missed, but always remembered as a special lady, who loved life and gave herself to so many. Veronica was predeceased by Raymond La Rose the father of her five children. She is survived by her children Patricia La Rose, Mike La Rose(Debbie), Larry La Rose(Nancy), Ray La Rose(Joyce) and Jeanne Pinto(Barry). Ronnie also leaves behind 12 Grand Children and 13 Great Grand Children and special friends Jean and Sus Narita and Dorothy Blasko. In lieu of Flowers a memorial donations may be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 or St James Church, 147 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790. A celebration of Veronica's life will be held at a later date.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
