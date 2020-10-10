Veronica M. SentsVestal - Veronica M. Sents, 81, of Vestal, NY passed away early Tuesday morning on Oct. 6, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Jason Christopher, who died in 2016; her parents, Piotr and Zofia [Feret] Maciolek; her sisters: Bronica, Helen Collins (Edward), Esther Bickham and Wanda Grant (Gordon); and brothers: Zygmunt, Kazmiere and Stanley. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John; her sons John, Jr. (Judy Klein) of Webster, NY and Jeff (Lisa) of Woodstock, GA; her sister-in-law, Marge Maciolek of Endicott, NY; and by several nieces and nephews. Veronica was born on June 24, 1939 and raised in Endicott, NY; graduated from UE High School and worked at IBM in Owego, NY as a secretary until 1964. She married John in 1962 and was a loving and dedicated wife and the mother to her three sons. She was an exceptional homemaker who liked to cook and bake and had a library of cook books and recipies. Being an artist at heart, the meals she prepared were imaginative and delicious. She was an accomplished gardener of flowers, plants, vegetables and herbs, which she grew in her gardens - many from seeds that she preserved - and always seemed happiest when "her hands were in dirt!" An avid reader, she had bookcases full of books (of all kinds) that she read. She enjoyed shopping and relished in finding a good bargain - on just about anything. She also liked to travel, where she visited England, France, Germany, Peurto Rico, Nassau, Hawaii and many other states in the USA. In all, she had a loving and productive life and will be truly missed, as she is now in the arms of the Lord. A private memorial celebration and burial will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In leiu of flowers, donations in Veronica's memory can be made to a favored charity.