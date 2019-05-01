|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Vicki Lynn Newman
9/16/66 - 5/1/18
How can a year both fly by in a second and seem like it's 100 years at the same time? It has been difficult without you here. Never a day goes by without thinking of you... We all have stories and memories to share, all which bring a smile or, in most cases, laughter.
You are loved and very much missed Vicki, by your family, your friends, your co-workers...
pretty much anyone who ever met you.
Until we meet again....
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 1, 2019