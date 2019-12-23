|
Vicki S. Rudin
Vestal - Vicki Rudin, 69 of Vestal, wife, mother, nana and friend entered into eternal rest after a brief illness on December 18th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents Floyd and Lucille Smith and her brother Steve Smith. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Robert Rudin, Vestal; two children, daughter Kelly (Bryant) Mabee, Vestal; son Christopher Evans, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Bryant John, Mason, and Jacob Mabee, Vestal and Noah Evans, Arkansas.
Vicki was born and raised in Durham, NC and embraced her southern charm. She later followed her heart to Boston Massachusetts where she was a long-time employee of Cumberland Farms and where she began her passion for pottery, working at The Potting Shed before moving to Vestal to be close to family. Vicki retired from UHS Twin Tier Home Health, Vestal, after 15 years to enjoy traveling and being with family.
Our mother was an avid collector of pottery, antiques and magazines. But her greatest joy came from taking care of Bob and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved being involved in their lives and hearing about everything that was going on, she especially adored when they would just stop by to say hi and ask her if they needed anything. The family would like to thank Lordes, a special friend and caretaker to our mother over the years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December, 28 at 12:00 pm from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, Inc., 765 Main St, Vestal. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of service. A private family interment will be held at Vestal Hill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019