Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
View Map
Resources
Vickie M. Burnett Obituary
Vickie M. Burnett

Binghamton - Vickie M. Burnett, 65, passed away peacefully at home August 1, 2019. She was a hard working woman who lived life to the fullest and raised her three sons on her own.

She was predeceased by her parents Lorraine and Ernest Hammond and son, George LaBarr. Vickie is survived by her loving husband, Jack Burnett, sons, Donald and Valerie LaBarr, Kevin LaBarr and daughter-in-law, Joy LaBarr treasured grandchildren, Devin LaBarr, Cory and Joshua Dutcher and Vinnie Valcich.. She leaves behind sisters, Sharon Vanetzian, Phyllis Burkhart and Cathy Woodward, brothers, Skip and Brian Hammond, lifelong friends, Jerrie Lynn Smith and Luann Snover and her rescue dogs, Apple Auggie and Georgie Girl.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 pm,Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Janet Abel officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Vickie's name may be made to the animal or rescue shelter of choice. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 4, 2019
