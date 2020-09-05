Victor Basile, Jr.Endicott - Victor E. Basile Jr., 78 of Endicott, died on September 3rd with his family by his side at Mercy House of the Southern Tier. His body was just too weak to fight his battle with Leukemia any longer. He is predeceased by his loving wife Charlene who passed away in January of 2019 and his beloved dog, Ruby who passed just one day before him. Vic is survived by his son, Patrick (Dawn) Basile and his precious grandchildren, Chloe and Anthony Basile all of Endicott. Vic had many great neighbors and friends that will miss him and Ruby dearly. Vic was born in Rome, NY on July 19, 1942 and eventually relocated to Liverpool for many years before finally moving to Endicott, NY in 2004 to be close to his son and grandchildren. His grandchildren were his true pride and joy and cherished every moment he spent with them. He rarely missed any sporting event, school function or family gathering.Calling hours will be at Allen Memorial Home 511 East Main St, Endicott on Wednesday September 9th 10-11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Victor's honor to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.