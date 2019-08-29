|
|
Victor Giarratano
Woodbridge, VA - Our Dad went to heaven on August 22, 2019. Victor was born On August 10, 1941 in Brooklyn New York and was predeceased by his parents, Gaspar and Carmela Giarratano (Maltese), his former wife, Marguerite Tesoriere and his granddaughter in law, Zahra Wan. Victor is survived by his three daughters: Victoria Giarratano, Jacqueline Giarratano Gerchman and Michelle Giarratano Lisiecka. His grandchildren: Nicholas and Michael Wan and Irie Lisiecka. His brother: John Giarratano (Maureen) and their children. His son-in-law Martin Gerchman.
Victor graduated from Pratt Institute with a Bachelor Degree of Engineering and completed his Graduate Studies at New York University. He had an extensive career with IBM as the LAMPS Air & Ship System Program Manager in Owego, New York and continued his work for IBM internationally while living in Australia and Thailand as the CEO of IBM Data System Integration. His career with IBM afforded him the opportunity to travel the world. He was awarded the IBM Australia and New Zealand Excellence Award by the ANZ Bank. He ended his career as the Founder and President of Solutions Management International where he continued his travel providing consulting services. Victor pursued his love of skiing in his retirement by living the winter months at the base of Keystone Mountain in Colorado for over 20 years. He had many friends, worked and volunteered on the ski patrol, was a tour guide and was known for his eclectic ski outfits. The rest of his year was spent at his home in Virginia where he loved to take care of the pool, yard and had a secret desire to be a Fox News Commentator. A memorial reception will be held on Saturday Aug 31, 2019 from 2-5pm with a service at 3pm; 840 Upper Front Street, Binghamton, New York. To our family and friends, thank you for your prayers, love and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Victor's name to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York. Funeral Services provided by Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home and Family Life Church of the Southern Tier.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 29, 2019