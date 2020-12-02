Victor Joseph Cerasaro



Vestal - Victor Joseph Cerasaro of Vestal, N.Y., expired on November 11, 2020.



In battling both lung cancer and esophageal cancer, he beat them both into remission. A positive attitude, forthright willingness to explore all options and a fighter's mentality to persevere against all odds yielded many more years of laughter and love for us all. Ultimately, his heart simply became too big, leading to his death three days after his 73rd birthday.



Born in 1947 in Endicott, N.Y., to parents Henry Cerasaro and Julia Polly Cerasaro, Victor was the youngest of three brothers, both since deceased: Paul Cerasaro (d. 2002) and Anthony Cerasaro (d. 2017). He attended Union-Endicott High School and there befriended lifelong associates Wendy Kay Foldes and Kenneth Patrione, among many others. Next, Victor attended North Texas State University, acquiring his Bachelor's Degree in Business, concurrently acting as president of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon. He subsequently continued his education at Fairleigh-Dickinson in New Jersey, though he never stopped learning and growing.



From a very young age, Victor rose to the top of his field in Buyer and Vice President roles at Quaker City Industries, Zayre and A.J. Cerasaro Inc., while also subbing in behind the bar at his family's famed restaurant, Oak's Inn, all the while. He broke out into his own as a business owner with Bagel Nosh and Pickles franchises in the late 1970s, before embarking on his 30-year position as President and Owner of Waterbed World and Sleep World in Johnson City, Vestal, Horseheads, Cortland, Ithaca and beyond, making lifelong friends with stalwart managerial colleagues Joyce Zenzel, Katie Benedict and Carol Armstrong.



Victor is survived by his only son, Patrick Henry Cerasaro, Vestal, N.Y., and loving nieces and nephews Richard Cerasaro, Karen Cerasaro (with Mary Norton), Susan Cerasaro (with Bud Pfeil), Benjamin Schmidt and Heidi Schmidt, along with close family friends Lisa and Euge Pittarelli, Susan George and her children (Kelli, Nicole and Shannon), John Kuklis, Daniel Gorman, Henry Wilcox and Elliot Kamlet.



The quintessential renaissance man, Victor enjoyed all aspects of life: from foreign arthouse films to hunting; from fine restaurants to college football games; from Broadway shows to rock concerts. As his son, I experienced them all with him. My father provided me with the greatest of blessings with his kind and erudite presence in my life. Those moments will last forever.



A true iconoclast and a real existentialist, Victor eternally asks, "So, what's next?"



Please make any/all charity donations in lieu of flowers to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.









