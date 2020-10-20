1/
Victor L. Ray
1936 - 2020
Victor L. Ray

Harpursville - Victor L. Ray, 84 of Harpursville passed away unexpectedly on Mon. Oct. 19, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his nephew, Ed & April Ray, whom he lived with, and their children and families, Bambi, Billy & Barbie, Stoney & Christina, 2 very special nieces who he cherished, Myrakle & Katalina, and nephew, Koltyn along with several nieces and nephews and his daughter, Lisa. Victor was a hell of a guy who would do anything for anyone. He was an Uncle, Great Uncle, Great Great Uncle, and a Great Great Great Uncle.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Harpursville. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
