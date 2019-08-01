|
|
Victor R. Myers
Binghamton - Victor R. Myers, 91, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine A. Myers, parents Ruth & Ted Myers, siblings Theodore Myers, Jr., Burt Myers, Carole Stallman, Paul Myers and Sandy Grubham. He is survived by his children Ted & Sheila Myers, Tim & Veronica Myers, Vickie & Gary Brown, Steve & Tina Myers and Randy & Cheryal Myers; grandchildren Brenda, Heather, Greg, Lindsey, Holly, Eric, Brian, Justin, Kyle and Ryun; many great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; siblings Jean Hoover, Doreen & Stan Bush, Donna Guernsey and Donald & Linda Myers; sister-in-law Gloria Myers and countless nieces, nephews and family friends.
Victor was a member of Trout Unlimited and a lifetime member of the NRA. He always had a passion for the outdoors as he loved hunting, fishing and golf. He was a hardworking family man who always led by example. His family will truly miss him.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 5pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson with Rev. William L. Puckey officiating. Burial will be in the Sanitaria Springs Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers kindly consider memorial contributions to The Mercy House, 212 N McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019