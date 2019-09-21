|
Victoria Faith Reynolds
Johnson City - With deepest sorrow, we announce the sudden passing of Victoria Faith Reynolds, 37, of Johnson City, NY. Victoria was born in September, 1982, to Larry and April Tvorak who will perpetually hold her tenderly in their hearts. Besides her parents Victoria will be forever loved, missed, and remembered by her husband, Brandon Reynolds and her children, Nathan Mooney and Cameron and Mackenzie Reynolds. Victoria loved her family with all her heart. Snuggles and kisses were her joy.
Victoria is also survived by her stepson, Benjamin Reynolds, her in-laws, Bob and Karen Reynolds, her special Uncle Matt Terry, a large extended family, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her special NaNa, Virginia Sleeper Terry. Victoria had a free spirit and a love of singing. She will add energy and voice to the Heavenly choir. A private memorial service is being planned. We thank so many family and friends for their outpouring of love and prayers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 21, 2019