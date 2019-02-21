|
Victoria Griswold
Endwell - Victoria L. Griswold (Vick3ie; silent 3), she was a comedian as you can see, 49 of Endwell, lost her courageous battle with the awful disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on Monday, February 18, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Beverly and Gary; her sisters, Valerie and Nancy; her beloved niece, Rebecca Cole. She was born in Rochester, New York and graduated from Ithaca College, with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. She was an avid reader. You could ask her anything and she would have an answer within a few minutes. She was a fantastic cook, musician, vocalist and all around nice person. She went to Germany as a Violist with the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. She sang with the Webster Jazz Chorus in Bermuda. She loved traveling and enjoyed her family trip to Hawaii in addition to planning other journeys with her mother and niece. She was a computer Wizz. If you had a problem, just ask Vickie. Sometimes she even surprised herself. She was an office manager at Robert Congdon Appraisers. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24th at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 200 Jefferson Ave. Endicott, NY with the Rev. John Martinichio, officiating, with a fellowship lunch to follow. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 noon until time of service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Foundation 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 or join us for a fundraising walk this August 18th with the place and time to be announced at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019