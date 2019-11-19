|
Victoria Kerbeckian Kachadourian
Binghamton - Victoria Kerbeckian Kachadourian of Binghamton, New York passed away at Lourdes Hospital after a long illness on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Victoria was born on May 24, 1931 in College Point, Long Island, New York, daughter of the late Khoren and Sapega Kerbeckian, and granddaughter of the late Zaruhi Ajdaharian. She was the loving and devoted wife of Henry Kachadourian to whom she would have been married to for 62 years on November 30, 2019. Victoria was the loving mother of daughter Corinne Victoria Kachadourian Khederian and her husband, Richard, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and son, Mark Henry Kachadourian and his wife, Nora, of Vestal, New York; cherished grandchildren Henry and Victoria Khederian, Melanie, Jacqueline and Henry Kachadourian. She was predeceased by her sister and brothers-in-law Jervina Kerbeckian and Philip Vishabazoon, Dr. Aristaks Kachadourian, brother and sister-in-law Sarkis and Diane Kerbeckian. Family members include: sister and brother-in-law Louise and Demos Kontos, brothers-in-law Arslan and Garabed Kachadourian; sister-in-law Adrienne Kachadourian, nieces and nephew Talene Kachadourian, Dr. Anise Kachadourian, Karni Griffin, Alicia Kachadourian, Dr. Lorig Kachadourian, Jennifer Kerbeckian, Peter Kachadourian and Rachel Hendricks. Victoria was born to parents who were from Armenia and came to America to escape the Armenian Genocide and make a better life for their family. She was very proud of her Armenian heritage and spoke fluent Armenian. Victoria was a devoted Christian and attended St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Binghamton, New York and St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Armenian Relief Society, St. Gregory's Women's Guild and a member of the Armenian Dance Troupe that performed at the State University of New York at Binghamton. Victoria, who studied art, attended the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, Sam Fleisher Art Memorial, Moore Institute of Fashion and the State University of New York at Binghamton. Her artwork ranged from oil paintings, pencil and pastel drawings, and watercolors and was exhibited locally at Roberson Museum and the State University of New York at Binghamton. Victoria was a kind and gentle woman with a beautiful smile who carried herself with dignity and grace. She took great joy spending time with her husband, Henry, and family and traveling to Michigan, Pennsylvania and to her New Jersey shore home. She was a proud parent and grandparent to her children and grandchildren enjoying family gatherings, preparing meals and barbeques, trips to the ocean, boating, visits to libraries throughout the northeast and simply sitting by the bay on the dock at her shore home enjoying the beauty of the water. She was also an avid reader of mystery books and enjoyed sewing for her family. Victoria's family would like to offer a special thank you to the late Dr. Aristaks Kachadourian for his devoted care of his sister-in-law. In addition, her family would like to thank Doctors DiMenna, and Kashou. Funeral services will be held at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 12 Corbett Avenue, Binghamton on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will take place from 9:15 to 10:00 am immediately proceeding the funeral service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Barber Memorial Home, Johnson City, New York. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Victoria may be made to St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 12 Corbett Avenue, Binghamton, New York 13903 or St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 8701 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19128.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019