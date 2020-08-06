1/
Vincent A. Benko
1929 - 2020
Vincent A. Benko

Vincent A. Benko, 90, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 4, 2020. Vincent was born in Binghamton, N.Y. to Frances and Vincent Benko Sr. on November 23,

1929. He graduated from North High School in Binghamton in 1947 and entered the Engineering Program at IBM Endicott, where he worked as an engineer for 45 years. In 1950 he married Irene M. Gobany and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 22, 2020. They had resided in Binghamton N.Y. for 62 years until relocating to Skaneateles N.Y. in 2016, where he resided at the time of his death. Vincent was a communicant of St Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles N.Y. and St. Cyril's in Binghamton, N.Y.

Vincent's family and friends will remember him for his gentle nature and love of life and family. Vincent was predeceased by his parents Frances and Vincent Benko Sr and his brother Henry.

He is survived by his wife Irene and his children, David (Christine) Benko, Munroe Falls, OH, Diane (Peter) Lynch, Skaneateles, N.Y., and James (Janet) Benko, Gaithersburg, MD., grandchildren, Jessica (William) Murphy, John (Danielle) Lynch, Patrick (Jackie) Benko, Regan (Ryan) McKinley, Brian Benko, Mary Elizabeth (Dennis) Woo, Colin (Lizzie) Benko, Sarah (Dan) Oska and Margaret (James) Buckley and great -grandchildren, Emma and Will Murphy, Hannah, Callaghan, and Andie Lynch, Maeve, Cormac and Aileen McKinley, Owen, Connor and Aiden Benko, Benjamin and Josephine Oska and Connor Buckley.

Services will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be to The Skaneateles Education Foundation.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
