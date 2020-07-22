Vincent Albert Conti
Owego - Vincent Albert Conti, born May 10, 1991 and left us way too soon on July 15, 2020. Vincent is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Albert Conti, his maternal grandfather, George Allard, and maternal grandmother, Eleanor Hall-Allard. He leaves behind his grandmother Angelina Conti, his parents Brenda and Paul Conti, his brother Jessie and sister-in-law Stephanie, plus nieces Madison and Kilie, his brothers Cody, Nicholas and David as well as his sister Austyn and brother-in-law Colton Buck, in addition to a close circle of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Vinnie touched many lives and generously helped countless friends, family, and strangers. He paid incredible attention to detail, whether it was listening to his own heart, to someone else's story, or cleaning a car interior. Vincent's family will deeply miss his attentive love, compassion, reflections on life, and mischievous spirit. Although the loss of Vinnie is beyond heartbreaking, we are grateful for the hope he continues to give; Vincent is continuing life for others through his organ donations. He will be remembered annually for his love of fishing (and competition) by the Tioga County Anglers at the Vincent Conti Triple Threat Fishing Tournament. Funeral services will be held, Friday 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. Donations honoring his life may be made to either the Audience of One Foundation www.ao1foundation.org
or the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club 201 Erie St. Owego, NY 13827.