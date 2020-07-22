1/1
Vincent Albert Conti
1991 - 2020
Vincent Albert Conti

Owego - Vincent Albert Conti, born May 10, 1991 and left us way too soon on July 15, 2020. Vincent is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Albert Conti, his maternal grandfather, George Allard, and maternal grandmother, Eleanor Hall-Allard. He leaves behind his grandmother Angelina Conti, his parents Brenda and Paul Conti, his brother Jessie and sister-in-law Stephanie, plus nieces Madison and Kilie, his brothers Cody, Nicholas and David as well as his sister Austyn and brother-in-law Colton Buck, in addition to a close circle of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Vinnie touched many lives and generously helped countless friends, family, and strangers. He paid incredible attention to detail, whether it was listening to his own heart, to someone else's story, or cleaning a car interior. Vincent's family will deeply miss his attentive love, compassion, reflections on life, and mischievous spirit. Although the loss of Vinnie is beyond heartbreaking, we are grateful for the hope he continues to give; Vincent is continuing life for others through his organ donations. He will be remembered annually for his love of fishing (and competition) by the Tioga County Anglers at the Vincent Conti Triple Threat Fishing Tournament. Funeral services will be held, Friday 6:00 PM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. Donations honoring his life may be made to either the Audience of One Foundation www.ao1foundation.org or the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club 201 Erie St. Owego, NY 13827.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
JUL
24
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 23, 2020
Brenda and family, so truly sorry for your loss. Sending you healing, positive thoughts Janice
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tara McPartland
July 23, 2020
Paul, Brenda, and family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time in the loss of your dear son.
May he rest in peace.
Rob & Cathy Synowiez
July 23, 2020
Paul and family, I a.m so sorry to hear of Vince's passing. I have read so many comments about what a wonderful person he was, and my heart hurts for you. I hope he and his uncle Billy are catching up on everything.
Steve Lawrence
Friend
July 23, 2020
Paul, Brenda, and family,
We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden loss of Vinney. He will be forever remembered in our hearts. We hold all of you in our thoughts and prayers.
❤ Harold, Mary & Harry Bean

Harold, Mary & Harry Bean
Friend
July 23, 2020
Paul, Brenda, and family ; Char and I are so sorry for your loss. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Joe and Charlotte
Family
July 22, 2020
Paul and Family,
I am deeply saddened by your sudden loss. May your loving memories bring some comfort during what must be a very difficult time. You and yours are in my prayers. Becky Nickels Coldwell
Becky Nickels Coldwell
Friend
July 22, 2020
I only knew Vincent for a short while. But he touched my heart and I felt blessed to have known him. God Bless his memory and those that he lives in on. Prayers to his family
Teresa M. Cluff
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Vincent rest in peace,our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.
Chris and Denise Hall
Friend
