Vincent C. Parisi
Binghamton - VINCENT CLARK PARISI, 30, passed on August 6, 2019 from complications of acute lyme disease. He will be forever loved and missed by fiancé Lindsey (Besik) Martinichio and sons Kadyn and Kamryn Martinichio and their beloved daughter Karmella Marie Parisi. Parents Ric (Maureen) Parisi, Ann Marie (James) Lemminn; step brothers Ryan, Connor and Patrick Gonzalez; Karmella's maternal grandparents Sue and Charles Whetsell; grandparents Sam and Dolores (Bloom) Parisi; aunts Tia (Randy) Risor, Carol (Randy) Lewis and Joyce (Keith) White; uncles David (Carol) Gordon, David (Maria) Parisi, Chris (Mike Tagle) Parisi; cousins David, Dominic, Azure, Karenza, Francesca, Michael, Stacy and Kelly; great aunts Josie Heggelke and Mary Lenga. Vincent attended Windsor Central High School and was a hard working and valuable employee of Parisi's Lawn Land and Aquascapes. Vinny had a passion for fishing, snowboarding and 4 wheeling; sharing many trips and good times with his many, many friends.
The family will welcome visitation and expressions of love for Vinny at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY on Saturday 10am until 12Noon. A Memorial Service will follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Danielle's House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905 or to an education fund set up for Karmella, please make checks payable to NY 529 Advisory Plan and send to Shea Funeral Home, 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019