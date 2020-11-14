1/1
Vincent D. Phillips
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent D. Phillips

Binghamton - Vincent D. Phillips, 93, of Binghamton, New York, a United States Navy veteran who served his country during World War II, died early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, of Covid-19 at the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born on May 20, 1927, in Belford, NJ, Vince worked for many years as a District Sales Manager for Copley Cement Company, and for the U.S. Postal Service later in life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Phillips and Lucy Siebken; his sister and her husband, Joyce and Paul DiNardo; his first wife Betty Phillips, and their son, David.

He is survived by his second wife Norma Turner-Phillips,Binghamton; his daughter, Susan (James) Bingel, The Villages, FL; his son, Robert (Gina) Phillips, Aubrey, TX; and his stepchildren, David (Sherry) Lounsberry, Willow Springs, NC; Mark (Arleen) Lounsberry, Chenango Forks; and Michele (Christopher) Kelly, Vestal. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Chanley) Bingel, Jaime Bingel, Ian (Margery) Phillips, Lindsay (Jason) Matos, Trevor (Ericka) Phillips; Turner, Victoria, Ashley and Grace Antonakos; great-grandchildren, Lex and Lena Phillips; and identical twin great-grandsons, on the way in January. He also leaves behind manybeloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be planned once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in New York.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter to celebrate the many dogs and cats Vince loved dearly throughout his lifetime.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON NEW YORK




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved