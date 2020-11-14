Vincent D. Phillips



Binghamton - Vincent D. Phillips, 93, of Binghamton, New York, a United States Navy veteran who served his country during World War II, died early Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, of Covid-19 at the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.



Born on May 20, 1927, in Belford, NJ, Vince worked for many years as a District Sales Manager for Copley Cement Company, and for the U.S. Postal Service later in life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Phillips and Lucy Siebken; his sister and her husband, Joyce and Paul DiNardo; his first wife Betty Phillips, and their son, David.



He is survived by his second wife Norma Turner-Phillips,Binghamton; his daughter, Susan (James) Bingel, The Villages, FL; his son, Robert (Gina) Phillips, Aubrey, TX; and his stepchildren, David (Sherry) Lounsberry, Willow Springs, NC; Mark (Arleen) Lounsberry, Chenango Forks; and Michele (Christopher) Kelly, Vestal. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Chanley) Bingel, Jaime Bingel, Ian (Margery) Phillips, Lindsay (Jason) Matos, Trevor (Ericka) Phillips; Turner, Victoria, Ashley and Grace Antonakos; great-grandchildren, Lex and Lena Phillips; and identical twin great-grandsons, on the way in January. He also leaves behind manybeloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



A memorial service will be planned once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in New York.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter to celebrate the many dogs and cats Vince loved dearly throughout his lifetime.



