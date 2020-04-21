|
Vincent H. Sherman
Owego, New York - Vincent Hugh Sherman, 79, died peacefully, April 20, 2020 at Absolut Care of Endicott, NY. Born March 21,1941 in Nichols, NY, he was the son of Margaret Lillian (Barton) Sherman and stepfather William R. Wilcox. Vince liked living in Owego and enjoyed riding his bike to Thompson's and Community Shop. He is survived by his stepbrother, William A. (Jane) Wilcox, Homestead, FL; his friend, Maureen Hawley, Owego, NY. Gratitude is extended to Absolut Care of Endicott for their care and compassion. Estey, Munroe and Fahey Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020