|
|
Vincent Patrick Rudzki
Vincent Patrick Rudzki, age 72, passed away on "Good Friday" April 10, 2020 due to neuromuscular disease. He was born in March of 1948 in Elmira, NY to Vincent and Helen Rudzki. "Vinny" graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Radiology in Elmira, where he met and married his lifelong companion of 53 years - Linda Jeanne Lewis.
Vince would turn that education into a career as a gentle hearted technician and a long-time dedicated employee of United Health Services. He was a Member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Garner, NC.
"Family" was the essence of his life. He impressed his love of aviation to his son Jonathan, and his love of radio broadcasting and "The Big City" to his son Chris. When his son James became a lineman, he took an avid interest in the trade. He was a loving father and an inspiration to his daughter Krystal. Vince spent his latter years ensuring his granddaughter Victory (his little buddy) was "raised right" by educating her on the Three Stooges, Waltzing Matilda, and The Surfin Bird.
As the "Godfather" of the family, Vince had a special place in his heart for his siblings, Bernadette, Mary, Anne, and their families in Elmira, NY as well as his best friend Rhys Sherman from Scranton, PA.
Vince is survived by his loving wife Lynn, and his children Jonathan Rudzki and his wife Ami of Garner, NC, Chris Rudzki and his wife Kristen of Hoboken, NJ, Krystal Brown and her husband Lance of Groton, NY and James Rudzki of Garner, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessika, K'Lyn, Andrew, Ryan, Vincent, Victory, and his great-grandson Riley.
Services will be held this fall in Elmira, NY. Donations can be made in Vincent's name to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020