Vincent Paul Fritsch
Chesapeake, VA - Vincent Paul Fritsch, 52, of Chesapeake, VA. Formerly of Endicott, NY. With his family by his side passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday February 22, 2019. Vincent had a (brief) but terminal illness which he faced with incredible strength, dignity, grace, and his classic sense of humor. Born July 25, 1966, son of the Late Carl and Helen (Thayer) Fritsch, and loving brother to the late Carl, Jr. Thomas and David Fritsch. Vincent graduated from Union Endicott High School and Simmons Institute of Funeral Service. He was a veteran of the US. Army, where he enjoyed his time in Germany. He loved cooking, music, especially singing Karaoke, was famous for wearing crazy socks, and had a strong allegiance to the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. Vincent was a Licensed Funeral Director in both New York and Virginia and was working at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes in Chesapeake, VA. Surviving him are his wife Sherry Fritsch; step sons Garrett and Alex, all of Elmira Heights, NY., his brothers and sisters in law; Mary and Bill Anderson, Owego, NY, Theresa Harold, Vestal, NY, Monica Fritsch, Newark Valley, NY and Veronica and Scott Ellis, Mexico ME., his brothers and sisters in law; Leo and Pat Fritsch, Vestal NY, James and Corinna Fritsch, Dover, DE, Richard Fritsch, Binghamton, NY, Joseph and MaryAnn Fritsch, Endicott, NY, and Jerome and Paula Fritsch, Newark Valley, NY. Also surviving Vincent are his aunt and Uncle Mike and Genevieve Kvansnak, Bosque Farms, NM and Aunt Dorothy Thayer, Warwick, NY, sisters in law Thelma Auis, Ulster, PA. Mimi Fritsch, Dushore, PA., and Dorothy Fritsch, Mildred, PA., as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins and his adopted family at Longshots and Holloman -Brown. Memorial Services will be held at a future date in Virginia, Endicott, and Dushore. Those wishing may direct memorial donations in his name to The National Prion Disease Institute of Pathology, Case Western Reserve University 2085 Adelbert Road Cleveland, Ohio 44106-4907.Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019