Vincenzo Leuci
1936 - 2020
Vincenzo Leuci

Apalachin - Vincenzo Leuci, age 83, of Apalachin, NY died peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born December 21, 1936 in Beda Littoria, Lybia and then immigrated with his family to Corato, Italy. Vincenzo is predeceased by the wife he adored for 51 years, Maria Leuci, his parents Domenico and Filomena (Fabiano) Leuci, as well as brothers Lenny and Luigi and sisters Rosa and Maria. Vincenzo is survived by his daughter Phyllis Leuci (husband Brian Moser), Vestal, NY, son Dominick Leuci (husband Antonio Moreno), Brooklyn, NY and grandson Brian D. Moser. He is also survived by his brother Alessandro Leuci of Corato, Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vincenzo worked as an accomplished plaster mason in the Southern Tier upon his arrival from Italy and finally retired from Amphenol in Endwell. He was a man of many talents and could build (as well as rebuild) just about anything. His life-long curiosity and strong work ethic led him to learn how to cook, repair cars and grow an amazing garden every summer, which he enjoyed tending to even after a hard day at work.

The greatest pleasures of Vincenzo's life were simple and seemed to always include a big bowl of pasta, a fresh loaf of bread and good glass of wine or cup of espresso. He loved playing cards with friends and family during holiday and weekend gatherings, all the while regaling everyone with stories from his life in Italy, talking about current events and laughing at his own jokes. He was an absolutely devoted husband to his wife Maria, attending every doctor's visit and treatment, as she confronted and eventually succumbed to cancer.

Vincenzo will be remembered by his children, family and friends as a strong man with a very gentle and compassionate soul who would do anything for anyone. All were happily welcome in his home and at his table. There will forever be an empty spot in our hearts as a result of his passing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at the convenience of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
