Viola May Jump
Hagerston - Viola May Jump, 90, Hagerstown, MD died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Julia Manor Nursing Home in Hagerstown,MD She was the wife of the late Norman Jump.
Born in Gaithersburg on November 1, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna Creamer Henley. She was a member of Valley Assembly of God, Hagerstown and an avid crocherer. She was employed as a school bus driver in New York and Florida until her retirement.
She is survived by three daughters Lonnie (Rob) Tuttle of Bainbridge, NY, Terri ( John) Gance of Port Charlotte, FL, Cindy (Terry) Love of Boonsboro , son Jeffrey( Alisa) Jump, Berkshire, New York, four grandchildren Lisa Kuss, Robb Tuttle, Chad and Adam Love, two great-grandchildren Logan and Marcella Kuss, and an aunt, Josephine Lambeck of Silver Spring and was predeceased by her brother Cary Mayfield Henley.
Graveside funeral services will be held in the Maine Cemetery, Maine, New York.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, MD is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019