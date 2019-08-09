|
|
Virgina J. Amato
Chenango Forks - Virgina J. Amato of Chenango Forks, NY, formerly of Downsville, NY currently residing in Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital after a brief fiercely fought battle with cancer. The daughter of Malcolm and Joyce (McDonald)Terry, she was born on June 13, 1948 in Walton, NY.
Virginia otherwise known as Ginny grew up in Downsville NY graduating in 1966 and later moving to Chenango Forks, NY. After owning her own hair salon Ginny entered the field of education. Ginny first worked as a cosmetology teacher at DCMO BOCES then advanced her career as Coordinator of TechPrep/Career Pathways at BT-BOCES, retiring in 2012.
Ginny and her husband Richard "Rick" Bennett retired to the RV lifestyle in 2017. Spending winters at their favorite havens in Port St. Lucie and Key West Florida, and summers in Saratoga Springs, NY. Ginny's favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, gardening, including her coy fish pond, time at the beach, house hunting and golfing.
Ginny is a long time member of the James S. Moore, Unit 167 American Legion Auxiliary, New York State Teachers' Union and a former member of St. Mary's church Downsville, NY. Ginny enjoyed her golf league and friends at Ely Park in Binghamton, NY.
Ginny is survived by her loving husband Rick Bennett of Binghamton/Saratoga Springs, mother Joyce McDonald of Hamden, and children Lesa Amato Farrell and husband Chris of Greenfield, Tony Amato of Downsville and Travis Amato and wife Linnea of Castle Creek. Five grandchildren: Logen, Keegen, Adysen, and Colten Farrell, and James Amato. She is also survived by her loving sisters Teresa and husband Lynn Skinner of Hamden, Betsy and husband Glenn Mattice of Hamden. Nephew Brad Skinner (Jenna), and nieces Lara Skinner (Josh Kellerman), Nicole Gardner (Jimmy) and several great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Aunt Bess Perez of Florida, Uncle Ed Terry, cousins Charlene (Wayne) Griffin, Carol Perez of Florida and numerous cousins. Step children Ricky Bennett and wife Rachel of Binghamton, Nicole Bennett of Land O Lakes, FL.
Ginny was predeceased by her father Malcolm D. Terry and her son Justin T. Amato.
Visitation will be Friday August 9th from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave, Roscoe NY.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Colchester Community United Methodist Church, Main Street, Downsville NY. Lunch to follow at the Downsville Fire Station, Main Street, Downsville, NY 13755
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ginny's name can be made to the James S. Moore, Unit 167 American Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 104 Downsville NY, 13755 or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 9, 2019