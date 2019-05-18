Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Avenue
Endicott, NY
View Map
Endicott - Virginia Conaty Donovan, 98, of Endicott, N.Y. passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Ideal Senior Living. She was predeceased by her husbands Jerry Donovan and John T. ("Jack") Conaty; her parents William and Josie Dean; her sisters Margaret Barno, Florence Guido and Mary Nugent and a brother Francis Dean. She is survived by her sons William J. (Sue) Conaty, N. Palm Beach, FL., James R.(Janet) Conaty, Chicago , IL , John P. ("Jack") & Mary Conaty, Vestal , N.Y. and daughter Joanne P. (Tom) Conaty Cusmina, Virginia Beach, VA; seven grandchildren; Kristin Conaty, Erica Goldman, John Conaty, Kim Hollely , Adam Conaty, Kelly Conaty and Courtney Stutzman; eight great grandchildren ; Piper , Quinn, Shea , Jayce, Jacob , Miles, Emmet and Reid ; a Sister-in-law Phyllis Conaty and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from U-E High School, class of 1939. She worked for General Electric in Westover and at IBM Endicott where she retired in 1986 after 20+ years of service. Virginia's family was the "Center of her universe". She loved telling stories about her "Adventurous" children and enjoyed family gatherings as well as taking care of her grandchildren. She was a very loving, caring and generous Mother, Grandmother, "G-Gram" and friend. She was always ready to travel (on a moment's notice), enjoyed knitting afghans and loved to read. She will be forever remembered as the "Energizer Bunny". A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott, Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Virginia's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
