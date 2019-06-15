|
|
Virginia DeAngelo
Endicott - Virginia Margaret DeAngelo Endicott, 90, passed away peacefully Friday morning at home with her children by her side. Virginia was a loving and cherished Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend who radiated positivity to the lives she touched. Virginia was born in Endicott, NY the daughter of Mary & Joseph Lozzi. She is predeceased by her parents and her devoted husband Daniel DeAngelo. Virginia is also preceded by her five brothers Guerino (Jenny), Silvio (Beverly), John, Jack (Nancy), and Mario (Sharon), her God Parents, Anthony Patrizi, Clara and William Capolongo, her nephew Johnny and Niece Susanne and her dearest friend Ameriga Furiani. Virginia is survived by her children Daniel and Laura DeAngelo of Stanley, NC, Heather and James Pudish of Endicott, NY, her Grandson Kevin DeAngelo of Los Angeles, California, three sister-n-laws who include Elsie Fiato and Mary DeAngelo of Endicott and Margorie Lozzi of Las Vegas and Victor Furiani of Endicott who was like a brother to Virginia. She also has many loving Nieces and Nephews locally and throughout the USA. Virginia is a graduate of Union-Endicott High School class of 1947, Binghamton General Hospital School of Nursing 1950, and Syracuse University 1962. Virginia was a dedicated nurse who provided quality of care to her patients throughout her fifty years of nursing. She experienced a broad nursing career that included a Labor and Delivery Nurse, Public Health Nurse for Chenango County, Office for the Ageing, a Nursing instructor for Hartwick College, and psychiatric nursing for Binghamton Psychiatric Center followed by CPEP at Binghamton General. Virginia appreciated the special care she received in recent years from her doctors, nurses and aides with Lourdes Hospital and UHS. Virginia was an exceptional person filled with kindness and caring who loved special times with her family and celebrating with her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her love for others, joy for their happiness and her beautiful smile.
Funeral Services will be held Monday 12:30 pm from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 1 pm. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Sunday afternoon from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of Sympathy in Virginia's memory can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 15 to June 16, 2019