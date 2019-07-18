Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Endwell, NY
View Map
Endwell - Virginia Elaine Mary Farley,77, of Endwell, passed away Tuesday July 16,2019 at Wilson Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents Virginia and William Conboy, her stepfather Nicholas Terraferma, and her son Kevin Farley. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law John and Adrienne Farley of Long Island, NY. Her Grandchildren Brian, Stephen, Timmy, Julianna, and Michael. 2 Great Grandchildren Liam and Lucas, Ex husband John and his wife Jackie, and Sister-in-law Pat Beauchine. Her Aunt Lil Cheely, Cousins John, Randy, and Tom Cheely. Virginia was born in Queens, NY. She was a member of the Church of the Holy Family, Endwell. A former employee of Vestal Park Nursing Center, and was a hugh fan of local entertainer Rich Wilson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10AM from Church of the Holy Family, Endwell. Burial will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,300 East Main St, Endicott Friday from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad,8 South Avenue B, Endwell, NY 13760
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 18 to July 19, 2019
