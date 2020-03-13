|
|
Virginia E. Washburn
Johnson City - Virginia E. Washburn, 94, of Johnson City, was called home peacefully to our Lord on March 11, 2020.
Born November 5, 1925 to Daniel & Louise Benjamin, Virginia was a beautiful, fun, and loving woman who touched the lives of all who knew her.
She married Walter D. Washburn in 1947 and raised 2 loving children. Virginia was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was devoted to her family in all aspects of their lives. Virginia had a bright and energetic personality and she especially loved preparing for the holidays which she made special for everyone. Virginia would always find time to play cards or the game of aggravation (marbles) with family and friends. She also loved to dance you name the dance she was up for it, Square, Polka or Waltz.
Virginia graduated from Towanda High School in the Class of 1943. She received a Diploma of Honor for 12 years of perfect attendance and punctuality. She worked at many companies through the years including Fair Play Caramel Company, Endicott Johnson Boys and Youth Shoe Factory and General Electric. In retirement she worked in the Johnson City High School cafeteria. Virginia loved to socialize, along with spending time with her family she was an active member of the Wednesday Pinochle Club at the Johnson City Senior Center and hosted many card nights at her home with friends.
Virginia is predeceased by her parents Daniel and Louise Benjamin, husband Walter Washburn, daughter Carol M. Matthews, brother Augustin (Mary) Benjamin and sister Winifred LeClair.
Those left to cherish her memory include her Son Duane (Laurie) Washburn and Son-in-law James Matthews, Grandchildren Stacie (Scott) Kurey, Christopher Matthews, Matthew (Sarah) Washburn and James Matthews. Great Grandchildren Gaven Shear, Cameron, Kaelyn and Killian Washburn, Alexia and Celeste Matthews. Brother-in-law Howard (Gloria) Washburn and Sister-in-law Ella Boyce. Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Virginia's love for life was an inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed.
The Family would also like to thank all of Virginia's caretakers at Elizabeth Church Manor.
A Funeral Service will be held 5:00 PM Monday March 16th at The J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York. Burial will be in Liberty Corners Cemetery. Friends may call at the Rice Funeral Home Monday from 3-5 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020