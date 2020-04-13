|
Virginia "Cookie" Fuller
Johnson City - Virginia "Cookie" Fuller, 75, of Johnson City, NY; passed away at home on Monday April 6, 2020. She was born in Binghamton on June 12, 1944, the daughter of the late Francis and Susan Belveg (Mikolasko). Cookie as she was known by her friends and family passed peacefully after listening to he favorite music including Amazing Grace.
Cookie retired from the State of NY in 2007, and is survived by her children; John, Mary, Billy, Larry, Susan and Lynnann; along with her 4 brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. She was loved by so so many people for all that she did for them and with them, including those developmentally disabled that she loved and took care of for years before her retirement. She was loved by those who called her friend and family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020