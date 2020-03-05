Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Vestal - Virginia H. Kattell, 85, of Vestal passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, William L. Kattell, father, Walter Hunsicker, mother, Frances Taylor Hunsicker, and brother, Paul Hunsicker. She is survived by her three sons; James (Bertha) Kattell, of Northwood, NH, Steven (Constance) Kattell, of Endwell, NY, and William (Bridget) Kattell, of Wharton, NJ, five grandchildren; Matthew, Natalie, Vivian, Ryan and David. A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, "Ginny" loved everything sports-especially Syracuse and Duke Basketball and New York Yankees Baseball. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Endicott and most recently, The Vestal United Methodist Church, where she had been an active participant of the Church Choir. She was a 1954 graduate of the Charles S. Wilson Nursing Program. Her entire career as a Registered Nurse spanned across the Endicott Nursing Home, IBM, and Ideal Senior Living Center Employers. Funeral services will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Saturday at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Greene, NY in the spring. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
