Virginia Hope
Binghamton - Virginia ( Ginny) Hope, Age 77 of Binghamton, NY, passed away on April 21, 2020 with her family by her side. She was pre-deceased by her husband; John, her parents; Antonio and Josephine Gentile, her siblings; Anthony Gentile and Loretta Carrigg and brothers-in-law; Clement Feheley, Richard Holmberg, James Carrigg and Thomas Muscatello. She is survived by her sons; Stephen and his wife Kim Hope, Jason and his wife Jodi Hope and grandchildren; Morgan, Trevor, Brady and Kate. She is also survived by her siblings; Mary Muscatello, Nancy ( Gerald) Peterson, Francis Feheley, Margaret ( Leo) Gilroy, Philomena (Thomas) Greene, Theresa (Thomas) Berry, as well as a large number of nieces and nephews. Virginia's family was her pride and joy, especially her grandchildren. She was a retiree of New York State Electric and Gas of Kirkwood. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church of Hillcrest and the Johnson City Senior Center. The family would like to thank the staff of UHS Wilson Hospital for the wonderful care given to our mother during these difficult times. The family will be having a private service and burial at Calvary Cemetery and plan to hold a public memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to the Broome County Humane Society or St. Judes.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020