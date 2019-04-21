|
Virginia Howard
Endicott - Virginia H. Howard, 76, of Endicott, New York, passed peacefully on April 17, 2019. Virginia was born in Binghamton, New York, on May 14, 1942, to Mary Jane (Kramer) and Rodney B. Hotchkin. She married Peter T. Howard of Endicott in 1975. Virginia received her master's degree in library science from Syracuse University and worked tirelessly as an authorities specialist for the Binghamton University Library System for over thirty years. She was an avid reader and was always happy to share books with others. Virginia was a lifelong advocate for social justice, education, and the environment. She loved music throughout her life and especially appreciated the music at her church, Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and stepson Daniel C. Howard. Virginia treasured spending time with her family and friends and is lovingly remembered by her daughters Alicia Thoennes and Meridith (David) Jackson, grandchildren Christopher and Megan Thoennes, stepdaughters Susan (Robert) Dixon and Geralynn Howard, brother Charles Hotchkin, and many other loved ones. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton on Saturday, April 27 at 12pm. Family will receive friends at Trinity from 11am until the service time. Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the music program at Trinity by writing "Virginia memorial" on the memo line.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019