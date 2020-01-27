|
|
Virginia Jeannette Houston
55, died January 23, 2020, in Screven, GA.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Houston of Candor, NY; children, Haley Rose Marshall of Ossining, NY and Bradley Thomas Houston of Candor, NY; siblings, Judy (John) Atkinson of Sherrills Ford, NC, Yvonne (Ronald) Cross of Jesup, GA, Dawn (Larry) Blackwell of Screven, GA and Michael Mammen (Donna Burns) of Johnson City, NY as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Memorial Service will be held 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Howard & Jones Funeral Home located at 777 South 1st Street Jesup, Georgia. www.jesupfuneralhome.com
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, GA
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020