Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 W. Main Street
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
701 W. Main Street
Endicott, NY
Virginia K. Spry Obituary
Virginia K. Spry

Endicott -

Virginia K. Spry, 92, peacefully joined her husband, Wallace and family on November 15. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Noel) Barnes, Christine (Steve) Atwater, Carole Mangino, Cyndie (Michael) Lemmon, Charles Spry; sister, Grace Bystricky; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was a talented seamstress who designed and sewed her daughters' wedding dresses as well as volunteered her services at St. Ambrose Church. A Funeral Mass for Virginia will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 W. Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Church from 10:30 AM until Mass time at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760 or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
