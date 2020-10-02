Virginia Louise (Crandall) Barrows



Ocala, FL - May 13, 1915 to September 10,2020



Virginia Louise (Crandall) Barrows, Age 105 of Ocala, FL, formerly of Norwich, NY passed away on September 10, 2020 in Ocala. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Barrows, daughters Jean Barrows and Carol Hodack of Susquehanna, PA and grand-daughter Dianne Hodack-Zeigler, as well as all her siblings. She is survived by her grand-children, Daniel Hodack of Endwell, NY, Denise Medlar (Jeff) of North East, MD, and Donald Hodack (Cindy) of Atlanta, GA, 4 Great Grand-Children, 5 Great-Great Grand-Children, Nephew Richard Crandall (Joanne) of Indian Trail, NC and Niece Wahneta Meixsell of Sound Beach, NY, to name a few.



Virginia was born on May 13, 1915, to parents George Henry Crandall & Eva Mae Thorp in Bainbridge, NY. She grew up in Sidney, NY with 6 brothers and sisters, until her wedding to Donald on June 25, 1932 when she moved to Norwich, NY. In Norwich, Virginia was a devoted home-maker and mother, excelling at cooking & baking her famous cinnamon buns. When she was first married, she worked as an aide in pre-school before working in Norwich Schools food system and quickly moving her way up to the Cafeteria's Top Cook and Manager. She was also a member of First Baptist Church and the Eastern Stars in Norwich. She enjoyed bird-calling, her roses, spending time with her grand-children, and attending backyard suppers with her family, and close friends, The Dennis' and Reeses, as well as hosting parties in her own backyard for anniversaries and special occasions.



In 1989, Virginia and Don built and moved into their retirement home in the Palm Cay Community in Ocala, FL, as founding residents, to be near Virginia's brother Richard and his wife Norma. While living in Palm Cay for over 30 years, Virginia made many friends and neighbors who she adored and who adored her in return. They always looked out for each other. In her later years she enjoyed visits from her family "up North", reading, cooking & baking, going out to dinner with friends and keeping her house immaculate, while finding the time to watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy every night. She had a great sense of humor with a tiny amount of sarcasm when appropriate. She will be truly missed by many.









