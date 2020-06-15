Virginia M. Kenyon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Kenyon

Binghamton - Beloved mother and grandmother, Virginia M. Kenyon, 94 of Binghamton has reunited with her family on June 14, 2020. Virginia said that "her children and her faith" were the most important things in her life. Virginia loved to travel with her husband around the country, she was an avid reader and a huge fan of Lawrence Welk.

Virginia was predeceased by her husband Robert Kenyon, her parents Glen and Edith Hibbard. Virginia is survived by her children Robert Kenyon Jr., David and Sophia Kenyon, Michael and Susan Kenyon, Marcia and Thomas Weyant. She also leaves behind several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for taking care of their mother.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved