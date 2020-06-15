Virginia M. Kenyon
Binghamton - Beloved mother and grandmother, Virginia M. Kenyon, 94 of Binghamton has reunited with her family on June 14, 2020. Virginia said that "her children and her faith" were the most important things in her life. Virginia loved to travel with her husband around the country, she was an avid reader and a huge fan of Lawrence Welk.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband Robert Kenyon, her parents Glen and Edith Hibbard. Virginia is survived by her children Robert Kenyon Jr., David and Sophia Kenyon, Michael and Susan Kenyon, Marcia and Thomas Weyant. She also leaves behind several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for taking care of their mother.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced. Memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.