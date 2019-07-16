Services
Virginia M. Pierce

Owego, NY - Virginia M. Pierce, 84, of Owego, New York passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Leon Pierce, Sr.; her parents, Harold and Rose Stoddard; her daughter Rose (Spud) Dickson and siblings, Harold, Jr., Edward, Donald, Frank, Thomas and MaryAnne Stoddard. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mike) Vallese, Leon (Michelle) Pierce and Edward Pierce; nine grandchildren, Shaun Pierce, Michael Arvonio, Matthew Macumber, Justin Mundt, Logan Pierce, MaKenna Pierce, Paige Pierce, Jason Snedeker, and Ashely Kautz; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings; Joan Moschetti, Shirley Vogt, Debra Stoddard, Carol Fedyshyn, Anthony Stoddard; great-aunt Joan Clancy; and dear friends, Duffy and Trudy. At the family's request, there will be no services but condolences may be made to Virginia's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 16, 2019
