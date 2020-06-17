Virginia M. Sanaeko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Sanaeko

Johnson City - Virginia M. Sanaeko, 94, of Johnson City died on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Bridgewater Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Sanaeko. She is survived by her son and daughter in law Russell and Judy Sanaeko; daughter and son in law Lori and James McAndrew; grandchildren Megan and Steve Karas, Laura and Jason Davis, James and Danielle McAndrew, Steven Sanaeko, Lindsay Sanaeko; great grandchildren Parker, Jackson, Jameson; also several nieces and nephews. She was a teacher's aide for the Johnson City School District. She loved spending time with family and friends and holding celebrations in the backyard. A Memorial Service for family members will be held on Saturday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 10am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. Proper Covid Etiquette is requested. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church 918 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905 or the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad 8 S Avenue B, Endwell, NY 13760. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bridgewater Nursing 4B for their loving care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved