Virginia M. SanaekoJohnson City - Virginia M. Sanaeko, 94, of Johnson City died on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Bridgewater Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Sanaeko. She is survived by her son and daughter in law Russell and Judy Sanaeko; daughter and son in law Lori and James McAndrew; grandchildren Megan and Steve Karas, Laura and Jason Davis, James and Danielle McAndrew, Steven Sanaeko, Lindsay Sanaeko; great grandchildren Parker, Jackson, Jameson; also several nieces and nephews. She was a teacher's aide for the Johnson City School District. She loved spending time with family and friends and holding celebrations in the backyard. A Memorial Service for family members will be held on Saturday at 11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 10am until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home. Proper Covid Etiquette is requested. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church 918 Upper Front St, Binghamton, NY 13905 or the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad 8 S Avenue B, Endwell, NY 13760. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bridgewater Nursing 4B for their loving care.