Virginia M. (Battaglini) Zandy
Virginia M. (Battaglini) Zandy

Endicott - Virginia M. (Battaglini) Zandy, entered into eternal rest at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with her daughter, granddaughters and her angel caregivers, Linda Roman and Tressa Tedino at her side. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Valentine (Val) E. Zandy; her parents, Lena M. (Dellapenta) and Sylvester Sam Battaglini; her sisters, Annette Sementelli and Edith Chrsitina; her brothers, Albert, Bernard and Donald Battaglini. She is survived by her loving children, Bonnie and Robert Nejeschleba, Bernard and Judy Zandy, all of California; four adoring granddaughters, Nicole and Terry Throm, GA, Monique and Craig Palmer, CA, Gina and Phil Ohnstad, WA, Lisa and Nathan Cherrington, OR; six precious great-grandchildren, Audrey and Grace Palmer, Rocco Ohnstad, Nico, Luca and Dove Cherrington; her sister, Elle Convertino; sister-in-law, Joanne Battaglini along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors. Virginia was a lifelong resident of the Northside of Endicott and a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, attending Mass every morning. She was a lifetime member and retiree of the Daughters of Columbus Lodge, a BC Open volunteer, an election inspector and a St. Anthony's Field Days volunteer. Special thanks to Eric Phelan,PA., Lisa, Twin Tiers and Lourdes Hospice for being so compassionate to our Mom, We are truly grateful. She was a classy lady who always had her hair and nails done and was always elegantly dressed. She was a faithful watcher of the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy and was noted for her love of purple which adorned her living room. Virginia was very SPECIAL to so many, always welcoming with her beautiful smile and caring ways. Private services were held with her cousin, Rev. Edward Zandy, officiating. Entombment was in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. A Memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Zandy, may be made to either, St. Anthony of Padua Church Elevator Fund 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Virginia's passing. She was a wonderful woman!
May God bless all of you during this time.

Theresa and Vikki Gigante and family
Mary Patrick
Vikki Gigante
Friend
